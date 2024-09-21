Cycling for Peace: NACTA’s rally inspires community spirit on Peace Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) In a spirited celebration of International Peace Day, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Saturday hosted a Peace Cycling Rally that not only promoted harmony but also fostered a sense of community across diverse groups. Themed "Cultivating Culture for Peace," the event drew together cyclists of all ages, families, and differently-abled individuals, transforming the streets into a lively demonstration of solidarity and hope.

Starting at F-9 Jinnah Park, the rally attracted enthusiastic participants, each pedaling with purpose. NACTA’s Director General, Saleha Zakir Shah, addressed the crowd, underscoring the essential role of collective action in fostering a peaceful society. "Peace is the cornerstone of development," she asserted, urging all citizens to actively contribute to a harmonious Pakistan. She highlighted NACTA’s commitment to promoting positive initiatives that reflect the country’s true identity on the global stage. "Together, we can cultivate a culture of peace and resilience," she added.

The rally not only celebrated the ideals of peace and harmony but also showcased inclusivity. Participants included individuals from various backgrounds and abilities, with special recognition given to differently-abled cyclists for their inspiring contributions. The presence of senior NACTA officials, including Senior Analyst Adnan Khaliq Bhatti and other team members, further emphasized the event’s significance.

As the rally progressed through the city, the energy was palpable. Families riding side by side, children laughing, and community members cheering each other on painted a picture of unity and collective purpose. Local schools and community organizations participated, bringing banners and art displays that showcased messages of peace and collaboration.

The route wound through some of Islamabad’s most picturesque areas, creating an inviting atmosphere for onlookers who joined in the festivities.

Along the way, participants stopped to engage with local residents, sharing stories and exchanging ideas on how to foster peace within their neighborhoods. This interaction added an organic layer to the event, turning it into a moving dialogue about community and coexistence.

The event culminated in a heartfelt ceremony where honorary certificates and caps were awarded to participants, acknowledging their commitment to peace and community engagement. Local artists also performed music that resonated with themes of unity and hope, further enriching the experience.

Attendees expressed appreciation for NACTA’s initiative, noting its positive impact on enhancing security and promoting understanding among diverse communities. "Events like this remind us of our shared values and the importance of standing together," said one participant, reflecting the sentiment of many.

As the sun set over Islamabad, the cycling rally left behind not just a message of peace but also a renewed commitment among citizens to work together for a brighter, more harmonious future. Through initiatives like this, NACTA continues to lead the way in building a secure and united Pakistan, one pedal at a time.

This rally stands as a testament to the power of community engagement in fostering peace. As participants returned home, many carried with them not just certificates, but a sense of responsibility and optimism. The ripple effect of such gatherings can ignite movements, proving that when people come together, they can create lasting change.

NACTA’s commitment to peace extends beyond a single event; it is a call to action for all citizens to embrace their role in nurturing a culture of peace that resonates throughout Pakistan and beyond.