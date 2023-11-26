Cycling rally held in Lahore to raise awareness about smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A bicycle rally was held from Liberty to Valencia Town to raise awareness about dangers of smog and cycling promotion, here on Sunday.

The personnel of the Police Friendly Patrolling Unit (PFPU) also took part in the rally specially. The look of the city fades due to smog, an elderly citizen told APP while taking part in the rally. He said the blurring was not due to fog but smog, whose damages to human health were numerous.

Around 300 people took party in the bicycle rally. Women and children also participated in the rally from Liberty and reiterated their commitment to make the city smog-free. The Police Unit, participating in the event, specially made arrangements to create awareness about causes of smog and the preventive measures.

The rally passed through Barkat Market, Jinnah Hospital, Johar Town and Shaukat Khanum before reaching Valencia Town.

An official at Deputy Commissioner's office said millions of vehicles ply The Mall road everyday, adding to smoke pollution. Restriction of traffic on The Mall on Sunday would help reduce environmental pollution and control smog, he added. Tracks for bicycle are being marked on the main roads of the city and parking stands are also being built, he said.

The official said that a green line has been allocated for bicycles from Liberty Roundabout to Zahoor Elahi Road. Meanwhile, a permanent series of athletic events is being planned including cycling events in the year Calendar.

The Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) and the Traffic Police have been instructed to prepare a working plan to create cycling green lines in the city, he added.