Cycling Rally In Karachi Promotes Heart Health On World Heart Day

September 28, 2025

Cycling rally in Karachi promotes heart health on World Heart Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) A cycling rally was held in Karachi on Sunday to mark World Heart Day and promote awareness about healthy lifestyles and physical activity.

According to a private news channel, the rally, themed “Dil hai to zindagi hai”, was arranged by Tabba Heart Institute in collaboration with several organizations.

People of all ages, including children, actively participated in the event, making it a lively display of community spirit.

Cardiologists attending the rally appreciated the initiative, stressing that in today’s digital era, people often prefer comfort over activity, which increases the risk of heart disease and other health problems.

They encouraged the public to adopt regular exercise and outdoor activities to maintain good heart health.

The rally concluded with a renewed call for citizens to embrace healthier routines and make physical activity a part of their daily lives.

