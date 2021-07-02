UrduPoint.com
'Cycling Sunday Islamabad' Event To Held On July 4'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :'Cycling Sunday' an event would be held on July 4 at Islamabad Beverly Center to help raise climate change awareness, eco-friendly recreational activities, to create safe spaces for cyclists and in support of Green Pakistan' initiative.

Organizer of the event, Sara Ahmad talking to private news channel said that the event would be held in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA), Islamabad Cycling Association and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP).

On every month's first Sunday 'Cycling event' is being organized where huge number of enthusiastic citizens are taking active part and promoting cycling habits and promoting awareness on climate change.

