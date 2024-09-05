Cyclist Demands Dedicated Tracks, Awareness For Sustainable Future
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) In a bid to steer the country towards a greener future, the cycling enthusiast Thursday demanded dedicated 'Cycling tracks' and awareness media drives to popularize this eco-friendly mode of transport among youngsters.
Dedicated cycling tracks will not only provide a safer and healthier option for commuters but also encourage more people to take up cycling as a mode of transportation, a Cyclist Muhammad Iqbal talking to a private news channel stressed.
The cyclist highlighted the benefits of cycling, including reduced traffic congestion, improved air quality, and enhanced physical fitness.
He also stressed the importance of creating awareness among youngsters about the benefits of cycling and the need for sustainable transportation options.
By educating the younger generation, we can create a cultural shift towards eco-friendly modes of transportation and ensure a sustainable future, he added.
The cyclist appealed to the government to support the initiative by allocating funds for the construction of dedicated cycling tracks and launching awareness campaigns to promote cycling.
With government support, we can create a network of cycling tracks that will revolutionize the way we travel, he urged.
The demand for dedicated cycling tracks will be a step towards creating a greener and more sustainable future for Pakistan.
By supporting this initiative, we can reduce our carbon footprint, improve air quality, and create a healthier environment for future generations, he added.
