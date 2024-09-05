Open Menu

Cyclist Demands Dedicated Tracks, Awareness For Sustainable Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Cyclist demands dedicated tracks, awareness for sustainable future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) In a bid to steer the country towards a greener future, the cycling enthusiast Thursday demanded dedicated 'Cycling tracks' and awareness media drives to popularize this eco-friendly mode of transport among youngsters.

Dedicated cycling tracks will not only provide a safer and healthier option for commuters but also encourage more people to take up cycling as a mode of transportation, a Cyclist Muhammad Iqbal talking to a private news channel stressed.

The cyclist highlighted the benefits of cycling, including reduced traffic congestion, improved air quality, and enhanced physical fitness.

He also stressed the importance of creating awareness among youngsters about the benefits of cycling and the need for sustainable transportation options.

By educating the younger generation, we can create a cultural shift towards eco-friendly modes of transportation and ensure a sustainable future, he added.

The cyclist appealed to the government to support the initiative by allocating funds for the construction of dedicated cycling tracks and launching awareness campaigns to promote cycling.

With government support, we can create a network of cycling tracks that will revolutionize the way we travel, he urged.

The demand for dedicated cycling tracks will be a step towards creating a greener and more sustainable future for Pakistan.

By supporting this initiative, we can reduce our carbon footprint, improve air quality, and create a healthier environment for future generations, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cycling Traffic Media Government

Recent Stories

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

8 minutes ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

14 minutes ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

31 minutes ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

2 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

6 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

18 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

18 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

18 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan