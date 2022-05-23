UrduPoint.com

Cyclist Dies After Colliding With Donkey Cart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A man has reportedly lost his life after his cycle collided with a donkey cart on Monday, in the jurisdiction of Rojhan Police Station.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 44 year old Muhammad Jameel, resident of Rojhan, was heading somewhere on bicycle, when all of a sudden an uncontrolled donkey cart collided with his bicycle and crushed him to death.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the body to (THQ) Rojhan for necessary medico-legal formalities, while police concerned registered a case against the arrested donkey cart rider.

