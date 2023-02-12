Cyclist hit to death by tractor-trolley

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :A cycle-rider boy was hit to death by a tractor-trolley in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 12-year-old boy Ali Husnain of Umar Garden was going his bicycle when HE WAS hit BY a tractor-trolley on Mai Mastani Road near Makkoana.

As a result, the boy died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.