Cyclist killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::A sexagenarian cyclist was crushed to death in a road accident in the Sargodha Road police station limits.

Rescue 1122 said on Saturday that Sakhawat Ali Shah (69) son of Yaqoob Shah resident of chak No.119-JB Samana was riding a bicycle when a speedy motorcycle hit him near Lasani Pulli at Khiyaban road.

As a result, the cyclist received serious injuries and died on the spot.