(@imziishan)

A cyclist was killed when he was hit by a speeding car near Kashmir Mor on Jhumra Road in the limits of Mansoorabad Police Station on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :A cyclist was killed when he was hit by a speeding car near Kashmir Mor on Jhumra Road in the limits of Mansoorabad Police Station on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the deceased was identified 51-year-old Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Chak 202/R-B Bhaiwala.

The car driver managed to escape soon after the accident.