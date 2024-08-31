Cyclone ASNA Moves Slightly Away From Karachi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2024 | 12:57 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issues its sixth alert concerning the cyclone forming in the northeastern Arabian Sea
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2024) Cyclone ASNA has veered slightly away, now situated approximately 200 kilometers from Karachi and 180 kilometers from Thatta.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued its sixth alert concerning the cyclone forming in the northeastern Arabian Sea. Currently, the cyclone is around 250 kilometers from Ormara in Balochistan and 440 kilometers from Gwadar. Its projected path is expected to move initially west/northwest and then shift to west/southwest.
The PMD cautioned that the cyclone could bring significant weather changes, including heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning in Karachi Division, as well as Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Hyderabad, T.
M. Khan, T.A. Yaar, Matiari, Jamshoro, and adjacent regions. Wind speeds are anticipated to reach between 60 and 70 kilometers per hour.
In Sindh, areas like Dadu might experience rain through August 31, while Balochistan’s districts, including Hub, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, and Gwadar, could see rainfall continuing until September 1. Intense precipitation may lead to water accumulation in the low-lying parts of the Makran coastal area.
The fishermen in both Sindh and Balochistan are advised to avoid sea activities until September 1.
The PMD also said that the sea is likely to be highly turbulent, with wind speeds possibly reaching 80 kilometers per hour.
