Cyclone Biparjoy Averted, Life In Coastal Belt Inching Towards Normalcy: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday commended all provincial government departments, particularly the essential services, and the police for working hard and dedicatedly in view of Cyclonic Biparjoy and said that the Sindh government had taken effective measures to protect life and property of the people living along the coastal belt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday commended all provincial government departments, particularly the essential services, and the police for working hard and dedicatedly in view of Cyclonic Biparjoy and said that the Sindh government had taken effective measures to protect life and property of the people living along the coastal belt.

He said that in view of the cyclone, the provincial government took effective precautionary measures but with the grace of Allah, the cyclonic storm had been averted and life in the coastal belt was inching towards normalcy.

The chief minister commended all the institutions of the provincial government for their hard work and dedication and expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army, Navy, Rangers, and Maritime Security for their cooperation with his government.

He also thanked welfare organizations for extending a helping hand to the government in dealing with the situation.

The chief minister also appreciated the cooperation of the people living along the coastal belt and in dangerous buildings in Karachi for vacating their houses.

"I believe it is quite painful to vacate homes, but it was a question of security and safety of the people, therefore they were requested for the purpose," he said adding that they understood the situation and cooperated.

The chief minister also thanked the Meteorological Department for issuing timely alerts to keep the government and the people of the province abreast for taking precautionary measures well in time.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that it was good teamwork demonstrated by all the concerned departments and the institutions to face the cyclonic storm, otherwise, such coordinated efforts had hardly been witnessed in the past.

