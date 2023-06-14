Cyclone Biparjoy: GOC, Commissioner review arrangements

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) Major General Muhammad Hussain and Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon Wednesday jointly presided over a meeting here at Darbar Hall to review the arrangements and plans made to meet the threats of expected tropical Cyclone Biparjoy

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The General Officer Commanding (GOC) Major General Muhammad Hussain and Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon Wednesday jointly presided over a meeting here at Darbar Hall to review the arrangements and plans made to meet the threats of expected tropical Cyclone Biparjoy.

According to an official handout, Deputy Commissioner Sujawal Imtiaz Ali Abro, Deputy Commissioner Thatta Ghulam Farooq Soomro and Additional Deputy Commissioner Badin Najeeb Jamali briefed the GOC and Commissioner about the preparedness of district administrations to meet any eventuality during expected tropical Cyclone Biparjoy in coastal areas of their respective districts.

It was informed that evacuation of the fishermen and residents from coastal areas remained continued and they were being shifted to safer places including government buildings.

The Pakistan Army, Navy, Rangers, and Police personnel along with elected representatives and government officials have been engaged in evacuating the people from coastal areas of the three districts, the meeting was informed.

Deputy Commissioner Sujawal informed the meeting that out of 22542 residents of the coastal areas, 19137 have been rescued and shifted to safer places including 14 relief camps.

Deputy Commissioner Thatta informed that 18000 residents of the coastal areas of the district have been rescued and shifted to safer places including 10 relief camps while Additional Deputy Commissioner Badin informed that over 30,000 residents of the coastal areas of the district have so far been rescued and shifted to safer places including 14 relief camps.

They informed the meeting that cooked food, clean and safe drinking water, as well as other required facilities, were being provided to also those people who have taken shelter in relief camps and other safer places.

The GOC and Commissioner Hyderabad while expressing satisfaction over the presentations of the district administration of the three districts have emphasized utilizing all resources and providing all required facilities to affected people.

They also visited the relief camps which were established in Sujawal and reviewed the arrangements made for the people who have taken shelter in these camps.