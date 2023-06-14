UrduPoint.com

Cyclone Biparjoy; PMSA Assets Deployed, Patrolling Enhanced

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy; PMSA assets deployed, patrolling enhanced

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has deployed its assets along the coast besides the patrolling has also been enhanced keeping in view the cyclone Biparjoy in sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has deployed its assets along the coast besides the patrolling has also been enhanced keeping in view the cyclone Biparjoy in sea.

The PMSA was facilitating the district administration in evacuating the areas of Keti Bandar, Badin and other small coastal villages in vicinity, said a news release on Wednesday.

The PMSA was on high alert to respond to any search & rescue call and 24/7 monitoring was underway and liaison with Pakistan Meteorological Department and other relevant departments was also being maintained to track cyclone Biparjoy.

