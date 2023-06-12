UrduPoint.com

Cyclone Biparjoy: Seaview Road Closed For Traffic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Cyclone Biparjoy: Seaview Road closed for traffic

The Seaview Road has been completely closed for traffic due to cyclone Biparjoy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Seaview Road has been completely closed for traffic due to cyclone Biparjoy.

According to traffic police officials, both tracks of the road have been closed for traffic on Monday.

Traffic is being diverted by U-turn to Service Road from Khayaban-e-Mujahid and from Village Hotel to Khayaban-e-Saba and Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine ..

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine offensive a 'success' to forc ..

24 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with ..

Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with five cases

24 minutes ago
 Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Co ..

Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Control - Emergency Preparedness ..

24 minutes ago
 Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage ..

Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage win

24 minutes ago
 Berlin to Face Production Cuts If Russian Gas Stop ..

Berlin to Face Production Cuts If Russian Gas Stops Flowing Via Ukraine - Econom ..

40 minutes ago
 Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with ..

Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with murder: prosecutor

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.