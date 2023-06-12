Cyclone Biparjoy: Seaview Road closed for traffic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Seaview Road has been completely closed for traffic due to cyclone Biparjoy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Seaview Road has been completely closed for traffic due to cyclone Biparjoy.

According to traffic police officials, both tracks of the road have been closed for traffic on Monday.

Traffic is being diverted by U-turn to Service Road from Khayaban-e-Mujahid and from Village Hotel to Khayaban-e-Saba and Khayaban-e-Ittehad.