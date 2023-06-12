UrduPoint.com

Cyclone Byparjoy: CM For Preventive Measure To Avoid Human Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday directed the administration and other authorities concerned to take effective preventive measures in order to minimize the risk of human losses

Baochistan government has already declared high alert by imposing section 144 in the coastal areas of the province as cyclone byparjoy, extremely severe cyclone, is heading towards the Mekran coastal belt.

In this connection, all concerned departments have been put on high alert to tackle the situation after the cyclone byparjoy. As per government directives, leaves of all government employees in the Mekran belt have been cancelled in view of the looming threat of the cyclone byparjoy.

In a statement issued here by DGPR, the CM Quddus Bizenjo directed the Commissioner Mekran and Commissioner Kalat divisions to boost coordination and place all departments on high alert to avert any untoward incident.

"Coordination should be established among law enforcement agencies, civil administration and all relevant agencies in this regard," he further asked adding that fishermen should also be consulted on the situation.

Earlier, in a meeting, the CM was briefed by the PDMA and district administration about the measures taken with regards to Byparjoy cyclone.

