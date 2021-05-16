UrduPoint.com
Cyclone: District Admin Sets Up Control Room At Commissioner Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Cyclone: district admin sets up control room at Commissioner office

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :After the alert of Met Department regarding formation of tropical cyclone likely to hit coastal belt and directives issued by Disaster Management Authority Sindh Government, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has set up Divisional Control Room at Commissioner office to monitor cyclone situation and to deal any untoward situation.

The Divisional Control Room is allotted Phone Nos. 02449370333, 024493707, Fax No.02449370392 and email commissionersba@homail.

com.

Divisional Control Room would remain operational round the clock during cyclone situations. The Divisional Control Room would remain in contact with Control Rooms set up by Deputy Commissioners of the division.

It would collect relevant information side by side with extending any help required in the wake of sea storm and would communicate the same to concerned authorities. It may be mentioned that a forecast was issued regarding sea storm in Sindh, other districts and Shaheed Benazirabad Division.

