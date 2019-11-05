Cyclone `Maha'; No threat to any coastal area of Country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :There was no threat to any coastal area of the country from the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) "MAHA"however, fishermen were advised not to venture in deep sea till November 6, said an advisory of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday.

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) "MAHA" in the Arabian Sea had been tracked northwards during last 12 hours and slightly weakened.

It was located at a distance of about 675 km southwest of Karachi with maximum sustained surface winds of 160-180 kmph. `Maha' was likely to weaken gradually and track eastward towards Indian Gujarat, the advisory concluded.