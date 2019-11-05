UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyclone `Maha'; No Threat To Any Coastal Area Of Country

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:20 PM

Cyclone `Maha'; No threat to any coastal area of Country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :There was no threat to any coastal area of the country from the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) "MAHA"however, fishermen were advised not to venture in deep sea till November 6, said an advisory of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday.

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) "MAHA" in the Arabian Sea had been tracked northwards during last 12 hours and slightly weakened.

It was located at a distance of about 675 km southwest of Karachi with maximum sustained surface winds of 160-180 kmph. `Maha' was likely to weaken gradually and track eastward towards Indian Gujarat, the advisory concluded.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Storm November From

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic ..

7 minutes ago

UK Commissioner Urges Country's Political Leaders ..

4 minutes ago

Pukar-15 received 61,000 bogus calls during Octobe ..

4 minutes ago

Arrangements for Sikh Yatrees reviewed in Narowal

4 minutes ago

155 countries and region, 26 international organiz ..

4 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 114,8 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.