'Cyclone Takes A Westward Turn, No Immediate Threat To Sindh: Chief Meteorologist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Chief Meteorologist Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz Saturday said the cyclone has moved further away from the Sindh coastline and the storm is in the north-east of the Arabian Sea, while the storm is moving towards the west, which is 230 km from the south-west of Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel, Chief Meteorologist warned of potential heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in various Sindh districts, including Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, and Jamshoro, due to Cyclone Asna' s influence.

He emphasized that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) is closely monitoring the situation and advises residents to take necessary precautions.

Dr. Sarfaraz highlighted the possible impacts of the cyclone on Sindh's weather, stressing the need for preparedness and vigilance in the face of potential severe weather conditions.

In Balochistan, the coastal districts of Hub, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, and Gwadar are expected to face similar weather conditions until September 1.

Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz cautioned that despite Cyclone Asna's trajectory towards Oman, its effects on Pakistan will still be significant.

He emphasized that Balochistan, in particular can expect more severe consequences than Sindh, with intense rainfall predicted in the region.

This warning suggests that residents in Balochistan should be prepared for extreme weather conditions including heavy downpours and potential flooding.

Dr. Sarfaraz' s expertise underscores the importance of vigilance and preparedness across the country even as the cyclone's center shifts towards Oman.

