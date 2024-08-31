'Cyclone Takes A Westward Turn, No Immediate Threat To Sindh: Chief Meteorologist
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Chief Meteorologist Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz Saturday said the cyclone has moved further away from the Sindh coastline and the storm is in the north-east of the Arabian Sea, while the storm is moving towards the west, which is 230 km from the south-west of Karachi.
Talking to a private news channel, Chief Meteorologist warned of potential heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in various Sindh districts, including Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, and Jamshoro, due to Cyclone Asna' s influence.
He emphasized that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) is closely monitoring the situation and advises residents to take necessary precautions.
Dr. Sarfaraz highlighted the possible impacts of the cyclone on Sindh's weather, stressing the need for preparedness and vigilance in the face of potential severe weather conditions.
In Balochistan, the coastal districts of Hub, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, and Gwadar are expected to face similar weather conditions until September 1.
Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz cautioned that despite Cyclone Asna's trajectory towards Oman, its effects on Pakistan will still be significant.
He emphasized that Balochistan, in particular can expect more severe consequences than Sindh, with intense rainfall predicted in the region.
This warning suggests that residents in Balochistan should be prepared for extreme weather conditions including heavy downpours and potential flooding.
Dr. Sarfaraz' s expertise underscores the importance of vigilance and preparedness across the country even as the cyclone's center shifts towards Oman.
Recent Stories
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police impose section 144 to curb political gatherings50 seconds ago
-
MPA distributes Rs. 1m each to victims of roof collapse57 seconds ago
-
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington9 minutes ago
-
Senior PPP leader meets Punjab governor, discusses political matters11 minutes ago
-
Training, mentoring session at Sialkot University11 minutes ago
-
AMC/LGH Nursing College achieves 100pc results in 3rd professional annual exams11 minutes ago
-
Success of incumbent govt crucial for country's stability: governor21 minutes ago
-
Sialkot AC plants saplings under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign31 minutes ago
-
3 held for 'stealing' sports goods from shop31 minutes ago
-
11 'criminals' arrested41 minutes ago
-
DPO holds introductory meeting41 minutes ago
-
3 held, 16 cases registered for overpricing essentials in Lahore51 minutes ago