Cyclone Threat In Sindh: Section 144 Imposed, Fishermen And Tourists Banned From Open Sea
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) In a notification issued by the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, it was stated that, according to the meteorological department's forecast, heavy rainfall is expected in the coastal districts of Sindh due to a possible hurricane.
According to a handout issued on Friday, Section 144 has been imposed in the districts of Badin, Thatta and Sajawal to prevent any mishaps from the potential cyclone. Fishermen and tourists were banned from going into the open sea until September 1, and police have been directed to take legal action against violators in the respective districts.
The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad has also directed the administrations of the concerned districts, including the coastal areas and the Hyderabad Division, to remain on high alert in anticipation of heavy rainfall, while instructions were issued to take steps to provide all possible facilities to the citizens.
The notification further stated that a severe low pressure in the Arabian Sea was moving towards the southwest, which was likely to take the form of a cyclone, this low pressure was currently located at a distance of 270 km from Karachi. Due to the potential cyclone, the coastal districts of Thatta, Sajawal, Badin and Karachi are likely to experience heavy rainfall, and rain is also expected in various districts of the Hyderabad Division.
