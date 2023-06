BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Tropical Cyclone 'Biparjoy' would likely hit the districts of Badin and Tharparkar.

As per an alert issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), different areas of Badin have been declared dangerous.

People living in unsafe areas of the coastal belt were advised to adopt precautionary measures issued by PDMA.