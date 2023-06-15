Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

The NDMA says maximum sustained surface winds are 120-140 kilometer per hour with gusts of 160 kilometer per hour around the system.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2023) The very severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy over northeast Arabian Sea has moved northeastward during the last six hours and now lies at a distance of about 247 kilometer south of Karachi, 267 kilometer south of Thatta and 181 kilometer south southwest of Keti Bandar.

The Cyclone is likely keep tracking Northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar and the Indian Gujarat coast midday today as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with packing winds of 100 to 120 kilometer per hour.

The NDMA is continuously monitoring the system.