Cyclonic Rainstorms Affected M-8 Segments Be Restored Permanently: Chairman NHA

Chairman, National Highway Authority (NHA), Capt. (retd) Sikander Qayyum, on Saturday visited Gwadar-Rattodero Motorway (M-8) route from Khuzdar to Quba Saeed Khan affected by the current cyclonic rainstorm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, National Highway Authority (NHA), Capt. (retd) Sikander Qayyum, on Saturday visited Gwadar-Rattodero Motorway (M-8) route from Khuzdar to Quba Saeed Khan affected by the current cyclonic rainstorm.

He inspected damages caused by the massive land sliding at several locations between Kohri to Wangu Hills Section area of the motorway.

During the visit of M-8, the chairman was accompanied by the member West-Zone, Shahid Ihsanullah, and other NHA officials of Balochistan-South.

He observed that road was temporarily restored by NHA and found to be operational for both the light and heavy vehicles.

However, he further directed the member West-Zone that there should be a permanent restoration of all the damages on the M-8 on an emergent basis for facilitating commuters.

He also showed concern over non-completion of cutting work at km-47 on M-8 and directed that the said work should be resumed immediately and should be completed on war-footing.

The member West Zone assured for immediate compliance of the same.

The Chairman asked for improving maintenance teams' performance working on NHA and in Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

He directed to install guiding sign boards for traffic coming to M-5 Motorway fromN-55, N-65 and N-5.

