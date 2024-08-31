Cyclonic Storm ‘ASNA’ Lies At About 200km Southwest Of Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday predicted that the Cyclonic Storm ‘ASNA’ over northeast Arabian Sea off Sindh coast had moved further westward during past nine hours and now lies at around latitude 23.6 N & longitude 65.
7 E at a distance of about 200km southwest of Karachi.
The system is likely to track further west-south-westwards.
Moreover, under its influence, rain-thundershowers with few heavy rainfalls accompanied with squally winds are predicted in most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi division, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Jamshoro and Dadu.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over Rs 4.2m fine imposed on shopkeepers38 seconds ago
-
RDA seals six illegal shops in National Market41 seconds ago
-
Price control task force chairperson visits Multan47 seconds ago
-
KPT chairman calls on Governor Sindh50 seconds ago
-
Gilani’s 3rd martyrdom anniversary to be observed tomorrow11 minutes ago
-
Rain causes disruption in gas supply in Multan areas21 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews land use classification, mapping issues21 minutes ago
-
3.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Chitral31 minutes ago
-
Renovation of Jinnah Convention Center nears completion ahead of SCO meeting31 minutes ago
-
Registration process for Himmat card under way in Sargodha41 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 90 kg drugs in different operations41 minutes ago
-
'Cyclone takes a westward turn, no immediate threat to Sindh: Chief Meteorologist51 minutes ago