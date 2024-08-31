Open Menu

Cyclonic Storm ‘ASNA’ Lies At About 200km Southwest Of Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday predicted that the Cyclonic Storm ‘ASNA’ over northeast Arabian Sea off Sindh coast had moved further westward during past nine hours and now lies at around latitude 23.6 N & longitude 65.

7 E at a distance of about 200km southwest of Karachi.

The system is likely to track further west-south-westwards.

Moreover, under its influence, rain-thundershowers with few heavy rainfalls accompanied with squally winds are predicted in most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi division, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Jamshoro and Dadu.

