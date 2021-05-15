UrduPoint.com
Cyclonic Storm "Tauktae" Likely To Intensify Into Storm In Next 12-18 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Cyclonic storm

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The deep depression over Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm "TAUKTAE" and lay centered on Saturday, at a distance of about 788 nautical miles s-se of Karachi is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm (scs) during next 12 to 18 hours and move in new direction and reach Indian Gujrat by May 18 morning.

Pakistan Meteorological department (PMD) in its report on Saturday predicted that the sea condition will be rough to very rough; therefore the fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea during May 16-20, 2021.

Earlier in its report on May 14, the PMD said that PMD's tropical Cyclone Warning Centre Karachi is closely monitoring the system and will keep updating accordingly. Presently none of Pakistan coastal area is under any threat.

Hot or very hot weather is likely to occur during next two days. Day time maximum temperature may rise to 40-42 degrees centigrade and winds likely to blow from northeast/east especially on May and 16 to 17.

More Stories From Pakistan

