Cylinder Blast At Welding Shop Injures Three In Peshawar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A cylinder blast at a welding shop in Peshawar on Wednesday injured three persons who were rushed to Lady Reading hospital for treatment.
According to Rescue 1122 authorities, the blast occurred at a welding shop at Jamil chowk on Ring Road opposite Bilal CNG Station.
Three persons present inside the shop were injured due to the explosion and shifted by Rescue 1122 teams to LRH for treatment.
