UrduPoint.com

Cylinder Blast Damages Hotel Building In Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Cylinder blast damages hotel building in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :An explosion took place near Gora Cemetery in Peshawar which inflicted damage to the building of a nearby hotel, Police said on Saturday.

According to Police Control Peshawar, a team of bomb disposal squad and police rushed to the spot soon after the blast. "We cannot say anything about the nature of the explosion yet," an official present at the site of the blast told APP.

He said that the bomb disposal squad will provide information after collecting the evidences.

However, he said, DSP Town Sajjad Hussain and Assistant Commissioner Town also rushed to the spot and are present at the scene.

When contacted, the BDU officials confirmed that the incident occurred due to gas leakage. Officials of the Police and Rescue 1122 also confirmed that 4 people have received minor injuries due to the blast.

More Stories From Pakistan

