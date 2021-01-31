Cylinder blast in a flat in City area injuring three

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Three persons were injured in a cylinder blast in a flat situated over a bakery shop in Barasko, Kashkal area of the city here on Sunday morning, Police control confirmed the blast.

The officials of the Rescue 1122 also confirmed the cylinder exploded in a flat on the upper floor of a bakery in Barasko, Kakshal area.

The officials said that soon after hearing of the blast, two ambulances rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

The official confirmed that three persons were injured and shifted to hospital for medical treatment.