Cylinder Blast In Gas Shop At Saddar Bazaar Peshawar
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) An explosion blast occurs on Wednesday at a cylinder shop at Sadar Bazar Peshawar on Monday. According to a private news channel, the fire brigade teams reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.
According to the fire brigade officials, three fire vehicles reached the spot immediately and started rescue operations.
