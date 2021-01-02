UrduPoint.com
Cylinder Blast In Rickshaw Injured Five In Gujranwala

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 12:11 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :At least five people including three women and kids were sustained severe wounds in alleged cylinder blast in rickshaw at Gujranwala on early Saturday morning.

According to a private news channel,the rickshaw caught fire after the cylinder explosion and as a result three woman alongwith two kids got serious burn injuries.

The police believed the explosion had something to do with the vehicle's CNG cylinder.

The victims have been shifted to the nearby hospital for medical assistance while the operation has also been started.

Motorcycles near the rickshaw were damaged in the fire and the rickshaw was completely destroyed,A police spokesman informed.

Police have registered a case and further probe was underway.

