Cylinder blast injured 2 family members in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :At least two persons sustained critical injuries after a gas cylinder blast occurred at a house in Faisalabad on early Saturday morning.

As per details, Rescue 1122 officials said that a house building collapsed after a powerful cylinder gas leakage blast occurred where two family members including 29 years Naheed and 21 years old Zubair were severely burnt, a private news channel reported.

The rescue 1122 team shifted two wounded people to a nearby hospital.

The intensity of the blast was so high, residents of the area added.