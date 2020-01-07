Cylinder blast injures four in Pindi Bhattian

Four people, including females and children, sustained burn injuries as a gas cylinder blast occurred at a house located in Pindi Bhattian on Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Four people, including females and children, sustained burn injuries as a gas cylinder blast occurred at a house located in Pindi Bhattian on Tuesday morning.

After the incident locals rushed to the scene, a local said the cylinder exploded in the house when a family member lit matchstick that left two females and the children in serious condition, reported a private news channel.

Locals informed the area police and rescue teams, adding, the police and rescue teams arrived and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.