Cylinder Blast Inside Van Kills 9 Passengers, Seven Injured

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

GUJRANWALA , Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :At least nine people were killed and seven others sustained burn injuries in a cylinder blast incident in a passenger van here on Sunday night.

Rescue-1122 said that a passenger van carrying sixteen people had met with an incident at Rahwali near Shah Kot area.

The cylinder of the van was exploded, setting the van on fire and killing five passengers on-the-spot whereas eleven others who sustained burn injuries were shifted to a nearby hospital.

However, four more victims lost their lives after reaching the hospital. The condition of several injured was said to be critical.

Rescue-1122, on receiving the information, rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to van fire in Gujranwala.

He has sought a report from Commissioner Gujranwala Division and RPO.

Police were investigating the incident and identifying the victims.

