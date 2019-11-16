Cylinder blast leaves five injured in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :At least five persons sustained serious burnt injuries as a cylinder was exploded in the boys hostel near Shamsabad in Rawalpindi on Saturday morning.

According to the rescue sources the victims were busy in preparing breakfast when the unfortunate incident took place, a private news channel reported.

The rescue officials arrived at the spot in no time and shifted the injured to the burnt unit of a nearby hospital, the sources stated.

The sources further mentioned that no causality was reported till the last report.