Cylinder explosion claims two lives,injures one in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Cylinder blast in a shop killed two while badly injured another one in the suburb of Jaranwala in Faisalabad on Monday morning.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred as a gas cylinder blew off when the victims were busy in the shop, locals gathered at the spot after hearing the loud blast, a private news channel reported.

The rescue sources said that injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where two of the wounded died while the third identified as Abid was still in serious condition.

After medico- legal process the bodies were handed over to heirs while the treatment process of the injured was underway, the sources stated.