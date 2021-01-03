UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cylinder Explosion In City Leaves Four Burns Including Two Women, A Child

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:50 PM

Cylinder explosion in City leaves four burns including two women, a child

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Four people including two women and a child were burnt in the fire as a result of a cylinder explosion inside a house in Yaka Tut areas in the interior city here, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident on Sunday.

According to initial reports, a cylinder exploded inside a house in Yaka Tut area with a big bang, injuring four persons including two women and a child.Soon after explosion,a fire broke out in a house, Rescue officials said.

The firefighters and four ambulances rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. The persons with burn injuries were shifted to the nearby hospital in an ambulance.The Rescue1122 firefighters were successful in quenching fire.

Related Topics

Fire Rescue 1122 Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

2 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.