Cylinder explosion in City leaves four burns including two women, a child

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Four people including two women and a child were burnt in the fire as a result of a cylinder explosion inside a house in Yaka Tut areas in the interior city here, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident on Sunday.

According to initial reports, a cylinder exploded inside a house in Yaka Tut area with a big bang, injuring four persons including two women and a child.Soon after explosion,a fire broke out in a house, Rescue officials said.

The firefighters and four ambulances rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. The persons with burn injuries were shifted to the nearby hospital in an ambulance.The Rescue1122 firefighters were successful in quenching fire.