Cylinder Explosion In House Leaves 5 Family Members Injured
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 08:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Five members of a family were injured due to an explosion of a LPG cylinder in a house in Liaquat Colony area here on Friday.
According to the police, the blast took place in the home's kitchen where the meal was being prepared.
All of the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital's burns ward.
The injured include 35 years old Reeman, 25 years old Ahmed Ali, 25 years old Samra, 20 years old Sumera and 10 years old Kinza. All of the injured were admitted to the burns ward of the LUH.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS emphasizes need to produce skilled, qualified nurses1 minute ago
-
PIC achieves milestone by performing Mitral Chip procedure1 minute ago
-
PML-N's senior leader Sajida Farooq Tarar visits Govt Girls High School1 minute ago
-
Governor Balochistan, SAFRON minister visit Ziarat12 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address19 minutes ago
-
President visits family of martyred DC Zakir Baloch21 minutes ago
-
Syedaal urges senators to effectively highlight issues of their respective areas21 minutes ago
-
LCCI-Elections: Abuzar Shad elected president unopposed22 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operations against adulteration mafia31 minutes ago
-
IHC directs SZLBMU to upload MDCAT questionnaire on website31 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes off petition on Bushra Bibi case details31 minutes ago
-
Two victims of Swabi blast buried in native areas41 minutes ago