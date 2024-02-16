Open Menu

Cylinder Explosion In Karachi Injured 3

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Cylinder explosion in Karachi injured 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Three women sustained serious burn injuries after a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder exploded in a house located in Karachi in the wee hours of Friday.

According to Rescue sources, the incident occurred in a house located in Orangi Town area of Karachi where three women sustained injuries due to the explosion of the cylinder when they were cooking food, a private news channel

reported.

Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

