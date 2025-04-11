Open Menu

Cylinder Gas Leak Injures Two Persons

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Cylinder gas leak injures two persons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Two persons were injured in a fire caused by a gas cylinder leak on the third floor of Lahai Bazaar Plaza,here on Friday.

According to rescue spokesperson,the incident occurred in Lahai bazaar plaza due to a gas cylinder leak while cooking.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot in time and brought the fire under control.

Tariq(35) and Rizwan(28) suffered minor burns due to the fire.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid and shifted them to the hospital.

Recent Stories

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

3 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

3 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago
 Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan