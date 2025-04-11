Cylinder gas leak injures two persons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Two persons were injured in a fire caused by a gas cylinder leak on the third floor of Lahai Bazaar Plaza,here on Friday.

According to rescue spokesperson,the incident occurred in Lahai bazaar plaza due to a gas cylinder leak while cooking.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot in time and brought the fire under control.

Tariq(35) and Rizwan(28) suffered minor burns due to the fire.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid and shifted them to the hospital.