Open Menu

Cylinder Shop Gutted

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Cylinder shop gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :A gas cylinder shop was gutted when a fire broke out in it in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that fire erupted in a cylinder shop situated at Chak 243/R-B Roshanwala Sammundri Road due to leakage of gas.

The fire engulfed the entire shop and burnt its precious material present on the spot.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Road Rescue 1122 Gas

Recent Stories

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone G ..

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone Games

13 minutes ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council organi ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organises Emirates &#039;Open Career ..

28 minutes ago
 DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

5 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

6 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

6 hours ago
Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

7 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

7 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan