Cylinder shop gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :A gas cylinder shop was gutted when a fire broke out in it in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that fire erupted in a cylinder shop situated at Chak 243/R-B Roshanwala Sammundri Road due to leakage of gas.

The fire engulfed the entire shop and burnt its precious material present on the spot.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.