Cylinder Shop Gutted In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Cylinder shop gutted in Faisalabad

Precious material in a cylinder shop was reduced to ashes in a fire incident in the area of Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Precious material in a cylinder shop was reduced to ashes in a fire incident in the area of Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a gas decanting shop caught fire when a gas cylinder exploded due to some technical fault.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material including furniture, counter, etc. present on the spot.

Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

