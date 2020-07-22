UrduPoint.com
Cynthia Asks Bilawal For Independent Investigation Into Allegations Against PPP Leaders

Wed 22nd July 2020 | 01:36 PM

Cynthia asks Bilawal for independent investigation into allegations against PPP leaders

The US blogger has also asked the PPP Chairman as to why is not taking notice of his party workers who threatened her of rape and harm her family.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2020) US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie asked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as to why he was not offering any independent investigation into her rape allegations against his party leader Rehman Malik.

Taking to Twitter, Cynthia questioned PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as to why he was not offering any comment towards any impartial investigation and why he was not denouncing his party workers threatening to rape and harm her family.

She had written: “Speaking of 'attacks' and 'media freedoms' and 'democracy' - #RehmanMalik doesn't want me talking about my #RAPE case against him. As #PPP chairman why not offer a comment towards an impartial investigation? AND denounce your party workers threatening to RAPE me/harm my family?,”.

She made this attempt in response to Bilawal’s tweet about yesterday’s abduction of Journalist Matiullah Jan.

The PPP Chairman condemned abduction of the journalist and demanded his immediate recovery and safe return. Bilawal had tweeted: “Extremely concerned at news that @Matiullahjan919 has been abducted from Islamabad. The selected government must immediately insure his safe return. This is not only an attack on media freedoms & democracy but on all of us.

Today it is Matiuallah, tomorrow it could be you or I,”.

Earlier, the counsel of the Cynthia spoke to the media outside the court and said that she was receiving threats and many applications for registration of FIR against her were being filed by the party which was not in the power at this moment. He said it all showed that how they could allow action against Rehman Malik and other powerful persons when the PPP was in power.

“She remained silent because there was no chance of being heard at that time and the US embassy also refused to entertain her plea for help citing the reason of non-cordial relations at that time between Pakistan and the US,” said the lawyer. Cynthia was also present there and associates of her lawyers also accompanied her on the occasion.

PPP leaders had refused the charges leveled against them by US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie and served on legal notices on her, demanding compensation for the damage they received. Rehman Malik also rejected Cynthia’s allegations of rape and sexual abuse while former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani also turned down her claims of manhandling at the President House.

