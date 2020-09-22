Cynthia D. Ritchie allowed stay in Pakistan till Oct 31st

(@fidahassanain)

IHC has disposed of the petition filed by PPP leader seeking deportation of US citizen and blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie, observed that why the allegations leveled by the woman have not been investigated.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has allowed US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie to stay in Pakistan till Oct 31 and disposed of the petition filed by a PPP leader against her.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah has heard the case who remarked that the petition seeking deportation of Cynthia D. Ritchie was useless.

The CJ also remarked: “The allegations leveled by Cynthia are of serious nature and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must investigate all these allegations,”.

“Does government not want to investigate all these allegations?,” the CJ further remarked.

The court allowed Cynthia to stay in Pakistan and adjourned further hearing of the case till Oct 31.

Previously, the court had directed the US citizen to submit affidavit regarding her stay in the country.

On Sept 7, the IHC had stayed the order of the Ministry of Interior in which she was directed to leave the country within 15-day time.

Ms. Cynthia appreciated her legal time for fighting her case well.

Last week, Cynthia was refused extension in work visa and directed to leave the country within 15-day time by Ministry of Interior despite that she had been living and working in Pakistan for last more than a decade.

Earlier, the US blogger had accused PPP leader and former Interior Minister Rehman Malik of rape at his official residence when his party was in power in 2011. However, Rehman Malik rejected her allegations, saying that all these were baseless.