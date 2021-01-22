UrduPoint.com
Cynthia D. Ritchie Complains About High Electricity Bill

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:34 PM

Cynthia D. Ritchie complains about high electricity bill

The US blogger has questioned as to why the electricity bill of December has jumped to Rs22,000 as compared to Rs5000 bill of the month of November, 2020.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2021) US citizen and blogger Cynthia D. Ritche on Friday complained about high electricity bill.

Taking to Twitter, Cynthia D. Ritchie said that she received Rs22,000 electricity bill of last month—five time more than the bills of the month of November.

She wrote: “Dear Islamabad Electric Supply Company (LTD).

Why was my electric bill for December 5,000 Pkr (normal) and then for the months of December and January jumped to 22,000 Pkr? This is outrageous. Who should I tag regarding this?,”

On Thursday, the Federal government approved Rs 1.95 increase in the price of per unit electricity, saying that it was just because of the wrong IPPs made by PML-N. Earlier, POL prices were increased, causing more burdens on the citizen already suffering from high inflation.

