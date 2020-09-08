UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cynthia D. Ritchie Faces Problem Of Access To Internet

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 02:51 PM

Cynthia D. Ritchie faces problem of access to internet

The US blogger who has been given stay order against MOI’s decision of her deportation has raised question about the ownership of PTCL.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2020) US citizen and blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie said she had been facing internet problems for last few days.

Taking to Twitter, Cynthia raised question about performance of the internet, asking that who owned “Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited”.

She wrote: “Who owns @PTCLOfficial? Have been having problems with internet connectivity, etc., past few days. Anyone else in F-7 having similar problems? Wifi router is fine, all electronics are fine and haven been checked by electrician.

Yesterday, Islamabad High Court stayed the decision of the Ministry of Interior (MOI) regarding deportation of US blogger Cynthia D.

Ritchie and issued notices to Interior Ministry and the FIA.

Last week, Cynthia was refused extension in work visa and directed to leave the country within 15-day time by Ministry of Interior despite that she had been living and working in Pakistan for last more than a decade.

Earlier, the US blogger had accused PPP leader and former Interior Minister Rehman Malik of rape at his official residence when his party was in power in 2011. However, Rehman Malik rejected her allegations, saying that all these were baseless.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Interior Ministry Rehman Malik Interior Minister Twitter Company Fine Federal Investigation Agency Visa Islamabad High Court All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces badminton tournamen ..

29 minutes ago

OIC, UNHCR Agree on a Joint Action Plan

29 minutes ago

A+ category domestic player can earn over PKR3mill ..

40 minutes ago

Nauman Ijaz under fire on social media after state ..

40 minutes ago

Long-awaited Pubg Mobile 1.0 Update Delivers Expan ..

53 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Normandy Four Political Advisers Ta ..

2 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.