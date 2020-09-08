Cynthia D. Ritchie faces problem of access to internet

(@fidahassanain)

The US blogger who has been given stay order against MOI’s decision of her deportation has raised question about the ownership of PTCL.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2020) US citizen and blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie said she had been facing internet problems for last few days.

Taking to Twitter, Cynthia raised question about performance of the internet, asking that who owned “Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited”.

She wrote: “Who owns @PTCLOfficial? Have been having problems with internet connectivity, etc., past few days. Anyone else in F-7 having similar problems? Wifi router is fine, all electronics are fine and haven been checked by electrician.

Yesterday, Islamabad High Court stayed the decision of the Ministry of Interior (MOI) regarding deportation of US blogger Cynthia D.

Ritchie and issued notices to Interior Ministry and the FIA.

Last week, Cynthia was refused extension in work visa and directed to leave the country within 15-day time by Ministry of Interior despite that she had been living and working in Pakistan for last more than a decade.

Earlier, the US blogger had accused PPP leader and former Interior Minister Rehman Malik of rape at his official residence when his party was in power in 2011. However, Rehman Malik rejected her allegations, saying that all these were baseless.