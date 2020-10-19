UrduPoint.com
Cynthia D. Ritchie Raises Voice For Oppressed Segments Of The Society

Mon 19th October 2020 | 01:08 PM

Cynthia D. Ritchie raises voice for oppressed segments of the society

The US citizen and blogger shares her experience of Pakistani society, saying that there is natural beauty, many lovely people versus powerful elite who do anything to protect their corrupt systems.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19thd, 2020) US citizen and blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie has vowed to fight for justice and rights of the women and children in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Cynthia D. Rtichie while sharing her 10-year old picture with a girl said that there were many lovely people versus the powerful elite which was doing everything to protect their corrupt system.

She said she was fighting for the rights and justice of women and children who suffered and abused in the country.

Cynthia wrote: “OCT, 10 years ago. A decade of Pakistan's extreme contrasts: it's natural beauty, the many lovely people, versus powerful elite who do anything to protect their corrupt systems.

A #Fight4Justice for the abused women & children of Pakistan, whose voices are suppressed for too long,”.

In another tweet, Cynthia had said: “Vast majority of village people are kind & loving. I learned to love Pakistan through their eyes. It's the powerful/corrupt/elites that make life difficult for the rest. I was mistreated by powerful elites. I've seen the suffering; rape of women & children.Together we #Fight4Justice,”.

The US blogger who claims herself to be victim of sexual abuse is fighting for justice against PPP leaders, specially against former Interior Minister Rehman Malik.

