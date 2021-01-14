Cynthia D. Ritchie, Rehman Malik end legal fight against each other

(@fidahassanain)

Both sides have approached Islamabad High Court to withdraw cases against each other through their counsels.

Both Ritchie and Malik approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to abandon their legal fight.

According to the latest reports, Islamabad High Court accepted US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie and Senator Rehman Malik’s applications for the withdrawal of cases as they had filed against each other.

Justice Aamer Farooq allowed plea of Cynthia’s counsel against Rehman Malik and similarly the plea of Rehman Malik’s counsel against the American woman.

Last year, Cynthia D. Ritchie had accused Rehman Malik of raping her in 2011 when the PPP was in power. She also accused other PPP leader for manhandling with her. She had said that she was silent just because of the threats.

The allegations leveled by Cynthia D. Ritchie went viral and became headlines on TVs and newspapers. Rehman Malik and PPP leadership was anxious over the allegations.

Rehman Malik, however, refused the charges and vowed to challenge the same before the court besides fighting legal battle against the US blogger over charges of leveling ‘false allegations’.