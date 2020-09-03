Cynthia D. Ritchie says she will not surrender

(@fidahassanain)

The US blogger who has been denied extension in visa despite her long stay of more than a decade in Pakistan says she will continue her struggle for justice no matter where she lives.

US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie said that she would not surrender and vowed to continue her fight for justice.

Cynthia said that it would not matter where she would be but she would continue to raise her voice for justice.

She tweeted: “I have no intention of surrendering,”.

Yesterday, Federal Interior ministry gave 15-day time to US citizen and blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie to leave Pakistan.

The sources said that the interior ministry rejected Cynthia D. Ritchie’s plea to extend her visa to stay in Pakistan.

Cynthia D. Ritchie shared yesterday’s proceedings in a local court regarding registration of rape case against PPP leader and former Interior Minister Rehman Malik.

On July 17, the Interior Ministry had told Islamabad High Court that US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie was not involved in any anti-state or illegal activities and can legally stay in Pakistan till August 31.

The Interior Ministry submitted written report before the Islamabad High Court on petition moved by a lawyer belonged to PPP seeking directives for it to deport the American blogger.

Cynthia D. Ritchie filed an application seeking an extension in her visa and the decision regarding the matter will be taken after August 31.

The court also directed the ministry to share the report with the petitioner.

The IHC had earlier sought reply from the Interior Ministry about stay of Cynthia D. Ritchie who accused PPP leaders, especially Rehman Malik of rape and sexual abuse at his official residence during PPP government in 2011.

Former Punjab Governor and senior lawyer Advocate Latif Khosa said he was not satisfied with the document of the ministry. He made these comments on the report that allowed stay to Richie in Pakistan.

Khosa said that the interior ministry had tried to mislead the court alleging that the interior secretary was not taking action under the law. “The secretary interior should have taken action under the law,” said the former Punjab Governor.

He said that the report had said that Ritchie’s visa was valid and also that she was not involved in any anti-state activity.

“We will prove that the visa is incorrect and that she is involved in anti-state activities,” said Khosa, adding that the US blogger will have to be deported after being convicted.