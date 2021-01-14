UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cynthia, Malik Withdraw Cases Against Each Other

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Cynthia, Malik withdraw cases against each other

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed former interior minister Abdul Rehman Malik and US Blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie to withdraw their petitions against each other.

Justice Amir Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on petitions filed by Cynthia and Rehman Malik.

During the hearing, the two sides expressed willing to withdraw their cases before court which was allowed by the bench. It may be recalled that Cynthia and Senator Rehman Malik had filed separate petitions against the decision of Justice of Peace. Imran Feroze Advocate said that Cynthia Richie had asked him to withdraw the petition filed for FIR against Rehman Malik. We withdrew all the petitions after reconciliation.

Related Topics

Hearing Rehman Malik Interior Minister May FIR Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

21 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

36 minutes ago

SBWC guides UAE businesswomen through challenges i ..

36 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Prince K ..

51 minutes ago

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.