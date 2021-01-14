Cynthia, Malik withdraw cases against each other

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed former interior minister Abdul Rehman Malik and US Blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie to withdraw their petitions against each other.

Justice Amir Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on petitions filed by Cynthia and Rehman Malik.

During the hearing, the two sides expressed willing to withdraw their cases before court which was allowed by the bench. It may be recalled that Cynthia and Senator Rehman Malik had filed separate petitions against the decision of Justice of Peace. Imran Feroze Advocate said that Cynthia Richie had asked him to withdraw the petition filed for FIR against Rehman Malik. We withdrew all the petitions after reconciliation.