UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cynthia Pleads Court For Dismissal Of Application Of Qazaf Against Her

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:14 PM

Cynthia pleads court for dismissal of application of Qazaf against her

The US Pakistan based blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie on Tuesday filed a fresh plea in the court for dismissal of a petition filed by PPP leader Rehman Malik against her for registration of a case under Qazaf (Hadood Ordinance).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The US Pakistan based blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie on Tuesday filed a fresh plea in the court for dismissal of a petition filed by PPP leader Rehman Malik against her for registration of a case under Qazaf (Hadood Ordinance).

The counsel for Ritchie filed the petition here in the court of District and Sessions Judge and pleaded that petition against his client for registration of case under Qazaf was non maintainable.

He pleaded that complainant in such case was not a 'Mohsin' under Hadood Ordinance and maintained that only 'Mohsin' can file a case under 'Qazaf'.

The counsel Abdul Rehman Bajwa on behalf of Rehman Malik pleaded the court that Cynthia was posting derogatory posts at social media against Malik despite the court orders.

He pleaded that a contempt of court case might be registered against the US blogger as well for violating the court orders.

The judge asked Cythia either she was facing any visa issue in Pakistan which she replied that visa was not a problem for her.

The court after listening to initial arguments ordered to complete arguments at such plea in the next hearing and later fixed it for August 11.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Contempt Of Court Rehman Malik Social Media August Visa Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah to have specialised Breast Care Unit

18 seconds ago

Cement export witnesses a 4.52 per cent decrease

13 minutes ago

Youth have great contributions to Kashmir movement ..

24 minutes ago

US Continues to Boost Indo-Pacific Partners to Rea ..

1 minute ago

China demands proof of no coronavirus for all new ..

1 minute ago

DPO directs crackdown against Timber Mafia

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.