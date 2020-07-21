Cynthia pleads court for dismissal of application of Qazaf against her

The US Pakistan based blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie on Tuesday filed a fresh plea in the court for dismissal of a petition filed by PPP leader Rehman Malik against her for registration of a case under Qazaf (Hadood Ordinance).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The US Pakistan based blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie on Tuesday filed a fresh plea in the court for dismissal of a petition filed by PPP leader Rehman Malik against her for registration of a case under Qazaf (Hadood Ordinance).

The counsel for Ritchie filed the petition here in the court of District and Sessions Judge and pleaded that petition against his client for registration of case under Qazaf was non maintainable.

He pleaded that complainant in such case was not a 'Mohsin' under Hadood Ordinance and maintained that only 'Mohsin' can file a case under 'Qazaf'.

The counsel Abdul Rehman Bajwa on behalf of Rehman Malik pleaded the court that Cynthia was posting derogatory posts at social media against Malik despite the court orders.

He pleaded that a contempt of court case might be registered against the US blogger as well for violating the court orders.

The judge asked Cythia either she was facing any visa issue in Pakistan which she replied that visa was not a problem for her.

The court after listening to initial arguments ordered to complete arguments at such plea in the next hearing and later fixed it for August 11.