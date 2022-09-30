UrduPoint.com

Cypher Audio-leaks Expose Criminal Conspiracy Of Previous Govt, Former PM: Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 09:34 PM

The federal cabinet on Friday held detailed deliberations on the issue of audio leaks and endorsed the decision of National Security Committee (NSC) to investigate the matter thoroughly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal cabinet on Friday held detailed deliberations on the issue of audio leaks and endorsed the decision of National Security Committee (NSC) to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The federal cabinet meeting, held here with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, however, expressed its strong concern over the fact that continuous surfacing of the audios of former PM, ex-principal secretary to PM and other people about the diplomatic cypher had exposed the criminal conspiracy of the previous government and former PM Imran Niazi, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

The meeting noted that vital national interests were damaged by giving concocted meaning to a diplomatic cypher for political gains and it (the cypher) was stolen after "fraud, forgery and fabrication".

"It was strong violation of the constitutional oath, other related laws and regulations particularly the official secret. It was the act of unpardonable crimes against the state through which political interests were given priority over the vital national interests." Therefore, it was necessary under the constitution, law and rules to investigate the issue in detail and those found responsible be given severe punishment in accordance with the law, the meeting reckoned.

